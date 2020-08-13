APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing in the Tonto National Forest.
According to MCSO, 25-year-old Khayman Welch was last seen walking southeast from the parking lot area at Weaver’s Needle Vista Viewpoint.
Welch told a family member he wanted to get a better view of the sunset and never returned. He did not have any food or water with him at the time of his disappearance.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Welch contact MCSO at 602-876-8477.