NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man deputies said is involved in the shooting death of another man in a small rural community in the northwest Valley.
Investigators released the photo of 40-year-old Israel Vargas-Alvarez on Tuesday in hopes of finding him.
According to MCSO, a man called 911 saying a man had been shot on his property in Whispering Ranch.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot, killed in desert west of Wittmann]
When deputies arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Jhonathan Calderon shot multiple times. He died before paramedics could respond.
After interviewing people, detectives said they believe Vargas-Alvarez shot him.
Vargas-Alvarez is described as being around 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, MCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.
