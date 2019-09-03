(3TV/CBS 5)--A horse was rescued after it was trapped in the Salt River Tuesday morning.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol (MCSO) and Mesa Fire Department responded to a call after a woman was riding her horse and got stuck in the mud.
[VIDEO: MCSO Lake Patrol and Mesa Fire Swift Water team rescue horse from Salt River]
The woman was able to get out of the mud safely and was not in danger.
Arizona Family’s news chopper flew overhead as crews rescued the horse by leading it out via a rope.
Crews were able to get the horse back to land.