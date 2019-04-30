GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman man stole a bulldozer, tore up roads and forced deputies to chase him early Tuesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they first spotted 35-year-old Jeremy James Sterling around 3:15 a.m. on a bulldozer in Golden Valley, which is northwest of Kingman. They said they received reports he was traveling on the road and tearing up asphalt before they got there.
Deputies tried to do a traffic stop but Sterling just kept on going, MCSO said.
Sterling continued down the street, lowered the bulldozer's blade and created a trench in the road, damaging a waterline, according to MCSO.
He also struck and damaged several mailboxes.
A Department of Public Safety crew in a helicopter arrived and tracked Sterling as he went off the road and into the terrain where deputies on the ground couldn't go.
He eventually came to a stop and "deputies conducted a high-risk stop" on Sterling, MCSO said.
Sterling was then arrested.
Deputies said he stole the bulldozer from the Mohave County Road Department gravel pit.
He faces two counts of criminal damage, one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Workers from MCRD are assessing the damage to the roads caused by Sterling, MCSO said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
They should have done a P.I.T. Maneuver!
