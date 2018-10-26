(3TV/CBS 5) − One of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's newest K9s received a donated bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
MCSO said in a news release that the vest was sponsored by an anonymous sponsor and embroidered with the sentiment "Born to Love - Trained to Serve - Loyal Always."
Based in Massachusetts, Vested Interest in K9s' mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
They have provided over 3,100 protective vests in 50 state, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million, according to MCSO.
Certified dogs actively employed in the US with law enforcement or other related agencies and at least 20 months of age are open to the program. In addition, new K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible.
Donations to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. The vests are valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and come with a five-year warranty.
For more information on donating or volunteering, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.
