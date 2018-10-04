The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a report of animal abuse or neglect at a shelter in Mesa
Deputies were called out to Shelter Paws Sanctuary near Main Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain on Thursday.
They received information that there may be a large amount of emaciated dogs at the shelter.
Deputies are on the scene looking into the claims.
We'll update the story as soon as we get more information.
