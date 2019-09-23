TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tonopah.
This happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday near 348th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
A deputy was on patrol, responding to a call for service when the shooting happened.
No deputies were hurt in the incident.
We're told the suspect is still barricaded inside a home.
Multiple agencies are on the scene, including two large DPS SWAT units.
No further details were given.
