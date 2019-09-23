TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tonopah.

This happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday near 348th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

A deputy was on patrol, responding to a call for service when the shooting happened.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

We're told the suspect is still barricaded inside a home.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including two large DPS SWAT units.

No further details were given.

This story is still developing. Stay with azfamily and refresh this page for updates.

 

