SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Deputies are searching for evidence related to a missing Arizona State University professor’s homicide at a landfill in Surprise.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Junseok Chae went missing earlier this year and investigators later determined he was the victim of a homicide. That investigation led them to the landfill near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Arizona’s Family has learned that Chae was an electrical engineering professor at ASU’s Tempe campus. ASU did not want to provide a comment on Wednesday.
MCSO told Arizona’s Family the investigation started on March 25. MCSO homicide detectives picked up the investigation on March 29. The investigation led them to the Northwest Regional Landfill where evidence was believed to be located.