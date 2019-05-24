The deadly shooting happened Friday at Saguaro Lake

SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting at Saguaro Lake.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting happened earlier on Friday.

MCSO homicide detectives are at the scene to investigate. They say there are no outstanding suspects.

No further details were given at this time.

