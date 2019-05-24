SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a deadly shooting at Saguaro Lake.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting happened earlier on Friday.
MCSO homicide detectives are at the scene to investigate. They say there are no outstanding suspects.
No further details were given at this time.
Stay with azfamily.com for more on this developing story.
