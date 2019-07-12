GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CS5) -- A man was killed in a shooting in the town of Guadalupe Friday afternoon.
It happened just before noon near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads.
Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.
Police say the victim, a man who has not been identified, was declared dead at the scene.
There's no word yet about a possible suspect in the case, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
The Tempe Police Department is assisting the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest information.
Just before noon today MCSO deputies responded to the area of 9000S Calle Vauo Nawi in Guadalupe reference a call of shots fired.When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult male deceased. Homicide detectives are en-route to investigate this case. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/wNMakFGqf3— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 12, 2019
(2) comments
It's a disgrace that this state has not invested more resources into Guadalupe. This is one of the oldest communities in the state and they have been struggling for a long time.
Any bets that BOTH the suspect and victim's last name ends in "Z?" How ironic that even the PIO's last name ends in Z...
