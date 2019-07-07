MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon in relation to theft and arson, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
That suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Riley.
Maricopa County Sheriff spokesman, Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, said around 3:15 p.m. that deputies were sent to the area of Jomax and Dysart roads to check out a domestic violence situation.
When deputies arrived to the location, they learned that a man in his 30s, now identified as Riley, had left the location and then allegedly stole an ATV-type vehicle.
He supposedly got stuck in a desert area, where a fire started. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Deputies also learned that a woman spotted Riley near the fire and tried to help him.
This is when he allegedly ended up stealing her vehicle. MCSO says the woman suffered minor injuries during this incident.
After his confrontation with the woman, officials say Riley left the scene and went to a nearby backyard of a house where he was approached by the homeowner.
MCSO says Riley took off again and ended up in the garage of another residence.
Deputies finally located Riley at the garage and arrested him with, the help of an MCSO K9.
Vanegas said Riley was bitten by K9 during the arrest. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
At first, MCSO says Riley refused to give his name said told deputies, "You will find out later."
Riley was later booked in Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail.
(1) comment
Gadzooks![ohmy]
