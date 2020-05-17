TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies responded to a scene near Southern Avenue and 119th Avenue on Sunday morning around 2 a.m. after someone reported that there was a male laying on the south side of Souther Avenue near Avondale Boulevard.
When deputies located his body, they noticed an injury and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as 26-year-old Salvatore Barone.
MCSO secured the area that led to road closures on Southern Avenue from El Mirage Road to Avondale Boulevard.
The homicide unit arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
The road closures continued into the evening Sunday.
No information yet on how Barone died or who was involved. No further details have been released.
