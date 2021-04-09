EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified the woman who died after getting hit by a vehicle late Friday night.
According to MCSO, Alicia Farah Manual, 43, was struck near the intersection of Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue. MCSO says the driver stayed at the scene.
Manual was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Investigators shut down the road in all directions while deputies investigate. The intersection reopened around midnight.
"At this time, speed and impairment are not being considered as factors in this incident," Sgt. Calbert Gillett said early Saturday afternoon.