FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Hills earlier this week.
Ismail Hamed, 18, was shot and injured Monday. No deputies were hurt.
Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said Hamed was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail Tuesday night. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
MCSO says it all started Monday afternoon, when a man repeatedly called 911, stating that he wanted to talk to a deputy at the MCSO District 7 substation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., an MCSO sergeant went outside to the substation parking lot and made contact with the caller, later identified as Hamed.
According to MCSO, Hamed, who is a resident of Fountain Hills, began throwing rocks at the sergeant.
MCSO says Hamed then brandished a knife and advanced towards the sergeant, despite his repeated commands Hamed to drop the weapon.
The sergeant "discharged his service weapon, which incapacitated the suspect," according to MCSO.
First aid was rendered on scene and Hamed was transported to the hospital. He has since been released and booked.
The sergeant involved in the shooting has been with MCSO for 12 years; he has been a sergeant for two years.
MCSO has not released his name nor have investigators said anything about what might have precipitated Hamed's alleged actions.
This marks the first law enforcement-involved shooting of 2019 in the Valley.
MCSO is working a deputy involved shooting in Fountain Hills. No deputies injured, more information to follow. pic.twitter.com/paC1XTWlXh— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
The deputy involved shooting location is 16705 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills. MCSO District 7 sub-station.— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 8, 2019
(7) comments
"No deputies were hurt." That's what we like to hear.
I was hoping this idiot was after arpaio.....
Attempted "suicide by cop." Unfortunate the deputies were not able to provide better customer service and grant his wish...
Fountain Hills is gross, just like Anthem. Both are cordoned off cities for scared white people that encroach on wildlife.
"sfr8" aka Sour Grapes - If you worked a little harder and applied yourself, you too might be able to afford to live in one of those communities. Then again...
Are you kidding? It would be a fate worse than death to live in one of those places. What, you think I'm 'jealous' of these people? I happily wouldn't fit in there. Yuck.
Ha ha, you forgot to mention Laveen as a monkey farm and Maryvale as beanville.
