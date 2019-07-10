GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the man they say barricaded himself inside a Guadalupe home after allegedly shooting a woman.
It happened late Tuesday night near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena.
[VIDEO: Shooting suspect arrested after hiding in Guadalupe home]
MCSO says the suspect is 32-year-old Nathaniel Lopez.
According to investigators, Lopez shot a woman. MCSO said here injuries were life-threatening, but she has since stabilized.
MCSO said it deployed its SWAT after Lopez barricaded himself inside a home. They made contact with him early Wednesday morning.
[WATCH: Shooting leads to barricade situation in Guadalupe]
MCSO said all residents near the barricade situation were evacuated for precautionary reasons. They were allowed to return to their homes after the situation was resolved and Lopez was in custody.
Investigators have not said how Lopez and the victim might be acquainted nor have they said anything about a motive for the shooting.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.
(2) comments
Nope not so vague.... Guadalupe about sums it up...
Could this article be more vague?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.