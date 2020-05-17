TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a scene in Tolleson on Sunday around 2 a.m. after someone reported that there was a man lying on the south side of Southern Avenue near Avondale Boulevard.
When deputies located his body, they noticed an injury and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as 26-year-old Salvatore Barone.
MCSO secured the area that led to road closures on Southern Avenue from El Mirage Road to Avondale Boulevard.
The homicide unit arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
The road closures continued into the evening Sunday but have since been lifted.
No information yet on how Barone died or who was involved. No further details have been released.