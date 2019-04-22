PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who was found dead at a church in Laveen last week.
Deputies said on Monday it was 36-year-old Gabriel Vasquez.
His body was found in a grass field of the New Destiny Christian Church near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road on Thursday night, MCSO said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO: Body found in Laveen church parking lot]
Deputies said his vehicle was also found in the same grass field but "some distance" from his body.
It's unclear what led up to his death.
An investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.