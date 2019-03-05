LITCHFIELD PARK (3TV/CBS 5) – A 33-year-old woman is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing an Amazon package that had been delivered to a Litchfield Park home.
The theft was reported to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, 2018.
“Detectives assumed the case and were able to develop leads to include a license plate for the suspect’s vehicle and a possible identity for the suspect,” according to MCSO.
On Feb. 27, 2019, investigators put the home of the suspect, Ericka Cindy Arvizo, under surveillance.
Detectives tried to talk to her when she arrived home, but she ran away. Investigators caught up with her in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, about a mile north of the home they had been watching.
MCSO released three Nest videos of the Litchfield Park theft, all of which were recorded from different angles. Investigators did not say whether they suspect Arvizo in any other “porch pirate” incidents.
MCSO says thefts of opportunity like that are on the rise. What's more, they happen very quickly as seen in the videos.
“Recipients can do their part by tracking packages to be home when they are delivered if possible or by having packages delivered to a secure area of your residence or to a neighbor or office,” the agency advised.
Litchfield Park is roughly 30 minutes west of Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.