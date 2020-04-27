AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A husband and wife are dead following a shooting in the West Valley on Monday morning.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls of a shooting near 128th and Hidalgo avenues, which is just north of Southern Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m. Deputies found 82-year-old Michael Francis Clougherty and his wife, 82-year-old Joke Johanna dead.
MCSO said there are no known suspects at this time, but said the investigation was open and ongoing.