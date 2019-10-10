PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a former dance studio employee on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to MCSO, SVU detectives arrested John Ivory Myers, 34, at his Phoenix home earlier this week.
“Myers was employed, at least on a part time (sic) basis, at various dance studios and youth academic environments within Maricopa County,” MCSO said in a brief news alert that included two photos of Myers.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told MCSO that her dance teacher's husband, Myers (who was also a dance teacher) had begun "to pursue a relationship with her" when she was 15, according to court documents.
The documents state that Myers sent the teen girl explicit messages, sent nude pictures of himself, asked for nude pictures of her (which she allegedly sent) and touched her sexually.
The victim told investigators that her father found the nude pictures she and Myers had exchanged and "made an agreement with her that he would not show her mother the pictures as long as she did sexual acts with him," stated the court documents.
The father was later arrested, the court documents say.
When the girl later called Myers and asked "why he sent her nude pictures and videos of himself and had her send him nude pictures of herself," he replied that "he shouldn't have done that, and he was in a bad state of mind," according to court documents.
He also reportedly apologized and "promised not to do that again."
"The suspect admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives," MCSO said.
MCSO also said the alleged incidents did not happen at the dance studio that employed Myers.
The court documents state that "further charges are pending."
If you know anything about Myers, please call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Myers was held on a $75,000 cash bond. He is due back in court Oct. 14. for his status conference and on Oct. 18 for his preliminary hearing.