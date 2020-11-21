PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies and FBI agents spent hours investigating an incident that forced the closure of Tatum Boulevard between Jomax and Pinnacle Peak roads Saturday. The road re-opened around 5:30 p.m.
"MCSO deputies along with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are working a fluid investigation at this time," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in response to Arizona's Family's inquiries.
No other details were immediately available, but the Maricopa County Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure, citing "police activity."
Tatum Blvd CLOSED Jomax Rd to Pinnacle Peak Rd due police activity #phxtraffic https://t.co/hQwUD6KGp3— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) November 21, 2020