CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members and another man were arrested after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they robbed an older couple at gunpoint inside their hotel room in Cave Creek.
Deputies said an older woman was about to go inside her hotel room on Saturday when Kevin Dean Henry and Eteareon Delano Mosley came up behind her. Henry pointed a gun at her face and told her to go inside, deputies said.
The pair forced the woman and her husband into the back room. Mosley stole the woman's wedding ring and $450 from her wallet, according to court paperwork.
Henry and Mosley then got into a car Henry's wife, Anaya Alexis King, was driving, and took off, deputies said.
Later that day, a deputy with the MCSO Lake Patrol then saw Henry and King near Cave Creek Road and Bartlett Dam Road, about 8 miles away from the robbery, and they claimed they were robbed. About 10 minutes later, another deputy found Mosley and King's little brother, who is under 18, sitting on a hill about a quarter-mile south of where Henry and King were.
All four were taken into custody.
Deputies said they found the victim's ring and $150 in King's purse.
They said Henry resisted when they tried to take a DNA sample from him and gave a deputy a cut on his head. Possible charges are still pending on that incident, according to court paperwork.
Deputies said King's little brother told them the four of them went to Cave Creek to go break into cars, known as "car hopping." He said Mosley was the gunman, Henry was the lookout and King was the driver.
King claimed she was the driver but didn't know about the robbery until Henry and Mosley got into her car and told her they just "robbed people," deputies said.
King, Henry and Mosley are all being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary and kidnapping.
King's brother has a case in juvenile court.