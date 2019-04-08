MOBILE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 84-year-old Max Schrader.
Schrader went missing from his home in Mobile, Arizona, on April 3, according to MCSO.
He is deaf but has no other medical conditions, deputies said.
Schrader was last seen driving his 2002 silver Mazda Familia/Portege with license plate WCGKX47.
He is described as a white man, about 6-feet-1 inch tall and around 210 pounds.
If you have any information on the incident, call 602-876-TIPS (8477).
