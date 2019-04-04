PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa Sheriff's Office said a drug trafficking organization was shut down in early April, ending with several suspects behind bars.
According to MCSO, detectives began an investigation into a group known as "Just Grinding" in Oct. 2018. The group sold illegal drugs in Maricopa County and shipped them to other U.S. states and foreign countries.
MCSO said investigators determined that members of the group would go to Los Angeles each weekend to collect marijuana, narcotic cartridges (commonly used in E-cigarettes) and promethazine. They would then transport the product back to a downtown Phoenix apartment.
The drugs would then be unloaded and picked up by other sellers who would arrive at the apartment within the next few hours.
MCSO said after detectives conducted hundreds of hours of physical surveillance and investigative techniques, a two-day takedown operation was conducted, as part of the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force.
A total of six residentual search warrants were served and six vehicles were impounded.
Nine suspects were identified in the case, Oscar Bejar, 26, Daniel Moreno, 21, Marco Guerro, 25, Francisco Vergara Salgado, 20, Daniel Gonzalez Savala, 21, Andres Gerardo Cardova Jr., Steven Villalobos, 33, Andres Rojas Monge, 21, and Reymundo Herrera, 23.
Only Savala, Moreno, Salgado and Bejar were booked into jail. The other suspects will have to go to court to answer to charges.
Detectives seized 95 pounds of marijuana, which is approximately worth $230,000, 190 pounds of narcotic cannabis, approximately worth $500,000, vape cartridges, THCA, slabs, and oils.
Approximately $50,000 in cash, two handguns and two rifles were also found. One of the rifles was reported as stolen.
(1) comment
When are the democrats and republicans going to get together and finally do something about the millions of illegal immigrants flooding into this country? Build the wall!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.