The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a report of animal abuse or neglect at a shelter in Mesa
Deputies were called out to Shelter Paws Sanctuary near Main Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain on Thursday after one of the volunteers at the rescue saw the horrible conditions the dogs were in.
They say one deputy went inside with the volunteer and saw dozens of dogs covered in feces and many that looked extremely malnourished.
Deputies are on the scene waiting to get a search warrant to get inside.
MCSO says it received a call from this location before, not for neglect but for a dispute about a dog being dropped off.
The owner is being cooperative, MCSO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.