PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a dog was rescued after he was thrown from a vehicle Saturday morning.
The incident took place on the side of a road near the Salt River.
According to MCSO, their Lake Patrol deputies rescued a dog, who was suffering broken legs.
The dog named "Tadpole" was taken to a nearby veterinarian. MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez tweeted the dog also suffered a broken spine and the veterinarian will not be able to save him.
At this time, MCSO is looking for the person responsible for the abuse.
If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.
I sad update to our friend Tadpole. He has a broken spine as well, the vet can not save him. Great job by our Lake Patrol Deputies on the effort and we will be looking for any information that might lead us to anyone responsible for this abuse. pic.twitter.com/dOFVyu09f3— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 15, 2019
MCSO Lake Patrol rescued this little dog with broken legs this morning near Salt River on the side of the road. It looks like it was thrown from a car. We found a vet to take him & they are going to update us later. He still needs a home & a name. For now, we’ll call him Tadpole pic.twitter.com/fMP7S0xfRF— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 15, 2019
(2) comments
Yep n since the beginning till the end. [scared]
there are cruel pieces of sheet in this world
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.