Dog thrown from car near Salt River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a dog is recovering after he was thrown from a vehicle Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the side of a road near the Salt River. 

According to MCSO, their Lake Patrol deputies rescued a dog, who was suffering broken legs. 

The dog named "Tadpole" was taken to a nearby veterinarian.

MCSO deputies are hoping Tadpole finds a permanent home. 

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011. 

 

