PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a dog is recovering after he was thrown from a vehicle Saturday morning.
The incident took place on the side of a road near the Salt River.
According to MCSO, their Lake Patrol deputies rescued a dog, who was suffering broken legs.
The dog named "Tadpole" was taken to a nearby veterinarian.
MCSO deputies are hoping Tadpole finds a permanent home.
If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.
MCSO Lake Patrol rescued this little dog with broken legs this morning near Salt River on the side of the road. It looks like it was thrown from a car. We found a vet to take him & they are going to update us later. He still needs a home & a name. For now, we’ll call him Tadpole pic.twitter.com/fMP7S0xfRF— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 15, 2019
