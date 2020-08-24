MCSO divers search for 2 missing boaters at Apache Lake

APACHE LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies are searching for two people that are still missing after a boat capsized at Apache Lake during severe weather conditions on Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Alder Creek, aka "Party Cove," located along the north shore of Apache Lake.
The two people missing have been identified as 52-year-old Rick Le Grand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson.
Deputies say a flash flood caught two boats on the shoreline. People tried to get on a boat to escape the area. One of the boats, which had five people onboard, wouldn't start due to mechanical issues. One of the boaters also tried to get their boat to jumpstart the other boat, but that effort was unsuccessful.
The flash flood and its debris eventually reached the lake, and the five people who were on the inoperable boat went into the water as the boat capsized. The other boater and his passenger saved three of the five people in the water. The other two, Grand and Peterson, remain missing.
The search for the two missing people continues on part of the cove that is full of debris that is nearly 200'x350' wide, deputies say. The layer of the debris above the water is about 12 inches thick. It is made up of tree branches and logs from the recent Bush Fire that burned the Four Peaks mountain area. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office divers are searching in an area with practically no visibility.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this search.