APACHE LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Divers have recovered the body of one of the two boaters missing at Apache Lake. MCSO says the dive team recovered the body of 41-year-old Deanna Peterson. The search is still ongoing for 52-year-old Rick LeGrand.
Deputies have been searching for the pair after a boat capsized at Apache Lake during severe weather conditions on Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Alder Creek, aka "Party Cove," located along the north shore of Apache Lake.
Deputies say a flash flood caught two boats on the shoreline. People tried to get on a boat to escape the area. One of the boats, which had five people onboard, wouldn't start due to mechanical issues. One of the boaters also tried to get their boat to jump-start the other boat, but that effort was unsuccessful.
The flash flood and its debris eventually reached the lake, and the five people who were on the inoperable boat went into the water as the boat capsized. The other boater and his passenger saved three of the five people in the water. LeGrand and Peterson did not resurface.
LeGrand's friend of 20 years, Jarrod Hunt, lives close to the lake and headed there as soon as he heard the news. “Rick was the lake," Hunt said. "He was just an amazing person. He touched so many people.”
Friends say LeGrand was thinking of others right up to the end. “Rick was still there helping. There was a couple of girls on the boat there, still putting life vests on them prior to that,” Hunt said.
Friends also say Peterson's husband kept going under the water to look for her for hours until rescuers arrived.
The search for the pair has been underway in part of the cove that is full of debris that is nearly 200'x350' wide, deputies say. The layer of the debris above the water is about 12 inches thick, and the water has almost zero visibility. The debris is made up of tree branches and logs from the recent Bush Fire that burned the Four Peaks mountain area.
"We have branches and all kinds of debris, and even our boats, we have to pull them out of the water because there’s so much ash getting stuck in the engines,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.
