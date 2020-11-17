PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)—A Maricopa County Sheriff Office detention officer has been arrested on domestic violence charges according to a statement from MCSO.
In the statement, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says 31-year-old Medardo Sanchez was arrested by Phoenix Police while off-duty and booked into 4th Avenue Jail on Monday. He will be placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an internal investigation.
“MCSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior. We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” per a statement from MCSO.
Sanchez has been booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage, disorderly conduct-fighting, aggravated assault on a minor, child/vulnerable adult abuse.
The investigation is still ongoing.