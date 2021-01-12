PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has been arrested after reports surfaced about alleged child molestation, dating back to the years 2009 through 2013.
That officer, Chad Swiman, was arrested Monday. He is being charged with three counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
MCSO officials say they were contacted by an individual, who said that their now-adult son had told them that he was molested when he was a child by a family friend, identified as Swiman. When they spoke with the victim, he told officers that it happened multiple times over a four-year period.
“I cannot express enough how disturbing this is for me and our entire organization. Every one of us at MCSO is bound with responsibility to protect and serve our community, especially those who are most vulnerable. This is another example that we will not overlook any misconduct regardless of the time frame of the occurrence. The behavior of the men and women of MCSO must show the highest moral standards and I expect all of us to be held accountable for our actions," said Sheriff Penzone in a statement.
MCSO says Swiman was placed on administrative leave as they investigate the claims made. His bond has been set for $150,000.