PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A detention officer is on the other side of the law after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said he used his taser on an inmate "without justification."
Ofc. Anthony Nguyen was booked into jail on one count of misdemeanor assault.
MCSO said that Nguyen used excessive force on the inmate on Feb. 19.
The agency didn't say why Nguyen used the taser.
"Although I recognize the inherent dangers and challenges that our detention officer's face every day, I will neither ignore nor excuse actions in violation of the law or in conflict with our oath of office, said County Sheriff Paul Penzone in a statement.
MCSO said officials are in the process of firing Nguyen.
