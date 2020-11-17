PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)— A Maricopa County Sheriff Office detention officer has been arrested on domestic violence charges according to a statement from MCSO.
In the statement, MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says 31-year-old Medardo Sanchez was arrested by Phoenix police while off-duty and booked into 4th Avenue Jail on Monday.
Phoenix police Sergeant Maggie Cox said the incident occurred on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. A 30-year-old woman reported that her husband, Sanchez, had assaulted her earlier in the day at their home.
Sanchez was not home at the time when police arrived and took a report. After investigating, police arrested him for aggravated assault and criminal damage charges.
Court paperwork obtained by Arizona's Family shows Sanchez and his wife got into an argument about possible infidelity.
The paperwork indicates that Sanchez is accused of ripped hair from his wife's head and grabbing her by the neck with both of his hands multiple times, causing her breathing to be impeded.
Sanchez is also accused of grabbing a lamp and lunged at the victim, causing him to fall on top of his wife. In the middle of the incident, Sanchez's foot allegedly hit their baby, cause the child to cry.
Sanchez has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges and an internal investigation.
“MCSO will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior. We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” per a statement from MCSO.
The investigation is still ongoing.