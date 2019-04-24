QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it has detained two juveniles in connection with its investigation into 120 cars that were damaged in Queen Creek.
MCSO said it located a potential suspect vehicle -- a dark-colored sedan. The juveniles were in that car and "detained without incident."
Investigators have not said what led them to the suspect vehicle or where they located it.
No other information was provided.
The agency did, however, release a heat map of the criminal damage incidents.
Many of the targeted cars were in the area of Sossaman and Queen Creek roads.
The vandals appeared to target parked, unoccupied cars Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Much of the damage was done to car windows.
[WATCH: Residents' peace of mind shattered]
MCSO initially said investigators believed multiple people in multiple cars are responsible for the nighttime vandalism.
"They're shooting out windows with BB guns, they're getting out of the vehicles and actually smashing car windows with unknown objects and kicking in actual car doors," MCSO spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said Wednesday. "Nothing has been stolen and no injuries have occurred."
Officials say the crimes appear to be random.
"There's no pattern to what's going on," said Enriquez. "Random areas, random times, at night."
MCSO says it will continue to investigate this incident and expects the number of incidents reported to increase as more victims discover damage to their cars.
"This is unlike Queen Creek. We don't see this kind of criminal activity out there," said Enriquez.
MCSO said Thursday that it would release more information as it develops.
If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS or 602-876-1011. MCSO is also hoping to find homeowners who might have security camera video of the crimes.
(6) comments
Glass damage is part of comprehensive insurance. Some people decline Comp insurance to save money. others have high deductibles, and some have full glass coverage. Only those with full glass coverage wont have to pay anything out of pocket, the rest may be paying the full cost depending upon what their Comp deductible is. While some can afford $500 for a windshield can all? When they are found the people doing this should have to reimburse all of the victims. If they are minors then their parents should be on the hook.
about 20 years ago, we lived in Calif a group of 16 to 25yos were going around damaging expensive / high end cars. When they were finally caught they said they did it because they couldn't afford those kinds of cars are were jealous that others could.
It is probably the work of car window repair company trying to drum up business for themselves, I am sure the police are checking in with them....
I thought this kind of stuff only happens in the west valley or south Phoenix? You mean crime can happen any where?
It's broken car windows, not toddlers and mothers being mowed down in the intersection as happens daily in the ghettoe.
lol. 2 years from now these dung heaps will have their mug shots all over the news. nurture vs nature. good works mom, and maybe dad
2 years from now the east valley will be just as sh*tty or sh*ttier than the west side
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.