QUEEN CREEK (3TV/CBS 5) - A deputy is in serious condition after a collision Wednesday night in Queen Creek, authorities said.
The collision was reported around 7 p.m. near Chandler Heights Boulevard and 188th Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the collision occurred while the deputy was on scene at an unrelated collision.
The deputy was transported to a hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
Follow AZ Family for updates on this developing story.
