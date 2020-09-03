GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An employee with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is on the other side of the law after he was arrested for allegedly hitting a 7-month-old girl in the face.
Goodyear police arrested MCSO deputy service aide Desman Brown on Wednesday night. He's being charged with child abuse and aggravated assault and is on administrative leave as the investigation continues. No other details of the allegations have been released.
An MCSO deputy service aid responds to non-emergency calls and other calls that a sworn supervisor approves. They are not deputies and don't have the power to arrest somebody, according to MCSO. They also don't carry a weapon. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement that Brown's alleged actions are not acceptable.
"Protection of children has always been a top priority and I expect our employees to be leaders in this community in keeping children safe. Any actions in conflict with these expectations will not be tolerated and all people should held to the same standard of conduct under the law," said Penzone.