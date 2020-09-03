GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An employee with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is on the other side of the law after he was arrested for allegedly hitting a 7-month-old girl in the face.
Goodyear police arrested MCSO deputy service aide Desman Brown on Wednesday night.
According to police, Brown picked up the baby from Sunrise Preschool, where the girl's mother also works, around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and put her in a car seat. Investigators believe sometime from the preschool to the car, Brown hit the girl on left side of her face, creating a large bruise. When the victim's mother got into the car, Brown insisted that she sit up front and not with the baby, who was in the back screaming and crying, according to court documents. Police said surveillance video shows the girl was fine when she left the preschool so none of the staff could have done it.
Brown is being charged with child abuse and aggravated assault and is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
An MCSO deputy service aid responds to non-emergency calls and other calls that a sworn supervisor approves. They are not deputies and don't have the power to arrest somebody, according to MCSO. They also don't carry a weapon. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement that Brown's alleged actions are not acceptable.
"Protection of children has always been a top priority and I expect our employees to be leaders in this community in keeping children safe. Any actions in conflict with these expectations will not be tolerated and all people should held to the same standard of conduct under the law," said Penzone.