PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Sheriff Paul Penzone says a deputy-involved shooting Friday night has been linked to an incident the night before in which shots fired outside a firehouse in Laveen.
In a news conference Monday afternoon, Penzone said that two men broke into a fire truck and fired a gun at fire crews in Laveen on Thursday, Sept. 12.
That incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station 58 on Dobbins Road at 47th Avenue.
According to firefighters, they came back from a call and saw a man trying to steal items from a vehicle in the fenced back parking lot at a fire station.
That man and a second man took off and jumped a fence when fire crews approached them. One of the men then turned and fired three shots at the fire crews before running away.
No firefighters were injured, but bullets did strike the fire station.
Physical evidence at the scene helped authorities identify one of the suspects. The suspects left behind an Adidas flip flop and a baseball cap at the fire house as they made their escape.
But it was fingerprints found on a vehicle at the fire house that led to the arrest of the first suspect.
Penzone said Matthew Marquez, 18, was later taken into custody without incident.
Marquez helped deputies ID the second suspect, Penzone said.
The next night -- Friday, Sept. 13 --deputies tracked that second suspect to an area of 48th Street and Broadway Road, which is right on the border of Phoenix and Tempe.
The suspect, eventually identified as 20-year-old Elijah Boatley, was seen driving a car with two women in it.
When the car came to a stop, the two women inside jumped out and went into a nearby shop, leaving Boatley in the car.
Officers ordered Boatley to get out of the car and put his hands in the air. That's when MCSO says Boatley pointed a gun at officers, and they deployed both "lethal and non-lethal" force.
Boatley was shot. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.
No deputies were hurt in the shooting.
Penzone said deputies later discovered a toddler in the vehicle out of the line of sight. The child was not hurt.
Penzone also said investigators learned that the vehicle had been stolen and the license plate switched.
A surveillance camera in the store where the shooting happened recorded the incident on video.
The clip starts with the suspect's vehicle pulling into a parking place. The vehicle that then backs up behind the suspect's vehicle is MCSO.
Deputies on the scene said they recovered the gun they believed to be Boatley's. You can see one of the investigators bending down at the front of the suspect's vehicle a little more than 3 minutes into the surveillance video.
“We had statements prior to the incident from suspect No. 1, Matthew Marquez, that his accomplice was armed, that his intentions were not to go without confrontation," Penzone said.
In later police interviews, Marquez admitted that he and Boatley had gone to the firehouse "to steal belongings that were not his,"" according to the police report.
The report also states that Marquez claimed Boatley was the one who fired shots at the fire station.
Marquez faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary.
He is being held without bail.
Marquez is due in court Sept. 19 for a status conference. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.