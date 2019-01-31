PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An MCSO deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the three-vehicle crash happened on southbound I-17 at 16th Street around 4:30 p.m.
[SECTION: Traffic]
DPS says the crash included an MCSO vehicle but the deputy was uninjured.
They did not say if there were any injuries to other drivers.
Two lanes were blocked while the crash was cleared from the highway but they were quickly reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.