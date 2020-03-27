PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We could all use a smile during these uncertain times. So, thanks to the folks at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) for giving us a chuckle.
MCSO says that one of its deputies encountered a "burglary in progress" outside a Tractor Supply Store.
The deputy noticed two suspects—a pair of javelina!—were rooting through some boxes and bags outside the store.
MCSO tweeted a video of the encounter. "Javelina, this is the Sheriff's Office! You're under arrest!" you could hear the deputy say, jokingly, over the loudspeaker.
Well, the javelina couldn't be bothered. The pair ignored him, continuing about their business. But the deputy was ready to take action, in case things got hairy.
He activated his siren, and that did the trick. All it took was a quick burst of noise to send the pair of peccaries scampering off.
"We got a couple of runners!" said the deputy. But the suspects remain on the loose. MCSO showed photos of the deputy dusting the "crime scene" for "clues."
In the tweet, MCSO said: "Sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh."
In tough times, sometimes the best thing you can do is laugh. We'd like to offer you a little comic relief from Deputy Evans in District 4 who stumbled upon a burglary in progress at the Tractor Supply Store. We hope this makes you feel good today. #feelgoodfriday pic.twitter.com/dtAW99pvGD— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 27, 2020
Crime Scene photos: pic.twitter.com/Lmzx2ctsu5— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 27, 2020