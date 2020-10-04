PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct, the department said Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, Deputy Gary Kaplan was placed on administrative leave following the arrest, pending an internal investigation. Vanegas did not provide details of what led to the charges and the arrest.
Sheriff Penzone released a statement regarding the arrest.
"MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values. As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering," Penzone said.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the MCSO tip line at 602-876-8477, or use the following links:
MCSO Tip Email: Tips@MCSO.Maricopa.gov
MCSO Tip Website: www.mcso.org/Home/SendUsATip