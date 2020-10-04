PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct, the department said Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, Deputy Gary Kaplan was placed on administrative leave following the arrest, pending an internal investigation.
According to court paperwork, Kaplan admitted in a phone conversation that was recorded to having sex with the victim at her home. He told the victim he would help pay for an abortion when he found out she was pregnant.
Kaplan was arrested at a MCSO substation in Mesa on Saturday. When Kaplan was in custody he admitted to having sex with the victim while investigating her case.
Kaplan was investigating a case involving an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/domestic violence. The case was cleared on Aug. 17. Both sexual encounters occurred prior to the cased being cleared and while he was actively investigating the case involving the victim.
Sheriff Penzone released a statement regarding the arrest.
"MCSO will continue to hold our employees accountable for behaviors that are in conflict with our values. As the Sheriff, I will be intolerant of violations of public trust and/or abuse of the law. We owe it to the community to be transparent and accountable. My standard will remain unwavering," Penzone said.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the MCSO tip line at 602-876-8477, or use the following links:
MCSO Tip Email: Tips@MCSO.Maricopa.gov
MCSO Tip Website: www.mcso.org/Home/SendUsATip