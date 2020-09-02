body found

Deputies with the Lake Patrol found the body of 52-year-old Rick LeGrand on Wednesday.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

APACHE LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The search is over. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it has recovered the second body of two missing boaters at Apache Lake on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Lake Patrol found the body of 52-year-old Rick LeGrand. It's unclear where in the water the discovery was made. LeGrand and 41-year-old Deanna Peterson went missing on Aug. 22 when their boat capsized due to a flash flood.

Deanna Peterson

The body of 41-year-old Deanna Peterson was found on Aug. 25.

They were in the area of Alder Creek, which is also known as "Party Cove," located near the north side of the lake. Peterson's body was found on on Aug. 25. Storm debris had made it extremely difficult to find the bodies.

 

