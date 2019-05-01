PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies got in trouble for getting autographs from the New York Yankees while providing security at Chase Field on Wednesday.
The deputies were in the Yankees clubhouse doing a "routine security sweep" when they asked for autographs, MCSO said.
The sheriff's office found out and said the actions violated its policy and "reflected poorly" on the agency.
All the autographed items were recovered and will be returned to the Yankees, MCSO said.
"MCSO will issue written apologies to the Yankees and (Arizona) Diamondbacks organizations," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. "These teams and our community as a whole expect us to act with discretion and professionalism while providing public safety services at Chase Field, and we will work to ensure that is the case moving forward."
The deputies will no longer be working at the stadium.
MCSO officials said a written directive was sent out to employees reminding them that such actions are prohibited.
MCSO didn't say which player or players the deputies got autographs from.
