PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died and a man has life threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Sunday.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman, Sgt. Calbert Gillett, said their deputies were called to a home near west Happy Valley Road and north Vistancia Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. after a reported shooting.
When deputies went into the home they discovered a woman and a man who were both shot.
The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, said Gillett.
Gillett said there are no outstanding suspects but he did not explicitly identify the shooter. Investigators described the woman as a "victim" and the man as an "individual."
Deputies at the scene were examining an SUV parked in the garage that had a shattered back window, said neighbor David Suman.
Suman said he heard three gunshots around 4:30 p.m.
"It sounded like somebody was banging on our window three times," he said.
A married couple lived at the home with their young daughter, Suman said. A relative at the scene said the girl was home when the shooting took place.
This is a developing story, look for updates posted as they become available.
