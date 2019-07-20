Generic body found image

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities found a body in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in Avondale, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported.

After responding around 3:30 p.m. to a call about a body, deputies found a dead man in an RV in the parking lot of an Auto Parts in the area of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The cause of the man's death is unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating the situation.

 

robertscomputer
robertscomputer

It was the heat[ohmy]

