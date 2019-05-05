PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A husband and wife are dead after a shooting in Peoria Sunday.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called to a home near west Happy Valley Road and north Vistancia Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
When deputies went into the home they discovered a woman and a man who were both shot.
The woman died at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Gillett. He later died.
Gillett said there are no outstanding suspects but he did not explicitly identify the shooter. Investigators described the woman as a "victim" and the man as an "individual."
Deputies at the scene were examining an SUV parked in the garage that had a shattered back window, said neighbor David Suman.
Suman said he heard three gunshots around 4:30 p.m.
"It sounded like somebody was banging on our window three times," he said.
A relative at the scene said the girl was home when the shooting took place.
(6) comments
Murder suicide comes to mind.
I am convinced AZ has lost its soul everyday reading about all the horrible ish going on there.... It never stops, everyday some new horrible crime is being reported and unfortunately kids are not excluded.
Modern day Sodom and Gomorrah..
[thumbup] just another normal day in the Grand Canyon State [thumbup]
Yaaaaawn, nothing new here. More filthy West Valley losers killing people.
Actually your ignorance has finally come through. Usually I agree with some of your comments. But you totally missed the target on this one. Vistancia is actually a really decent area. Me and the wife are looking at that area when we sell in a few years. Vistancia is NOT "west valley" by any stretch of the imagination. This will turn out to be a isolated incident...
Yeah, looking like an attempted murder suicide. But Vistancia is Peoria, and Peoria is part of the West Valley. Northwest Valley for sure.
