FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a shooting in Fountain Hills on Monday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office reported.
[WATCH: One dead after shooting in Fountain Hills]
The shooting happened in the area of Blackbird Drove and Glenbrook Boulevard.
MCSO homicide detectives are currently at the scene investigating the tragic situation.
This investigation is developing. It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and the victim's identity is unknown.
Check back with Arizona's Family for updates on this situation.
