MCSO closes Wind Cave Trail in Mesa because of bees

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office cleared Wind Cave Trail in Mesa’s Usery Mountain Regional Park because of bees Thursday morning. The MCSO helicopter was in the air and the crew used a loudspeaker to advise hikers to get off the trail. That trail will be closed for the rest of the day.

Early reports were that several people had been stung. Rural/Metro Fire later said one person was treated for bee stings but declined a trip to the hospital.

Video from the Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed several emergency vehicles in the parking area at the base of the trail. Reporting from the helicopter, Jerry Ferguson said he has often encountered bees on that trail. “Every time I hike that trail, there’s bees up at the Wind Cave,” he said.

Bees are a relatively common issue this time of year, particularly on many of the hiking trails in the Phoenix area.

Wind Cave is one of the most popular trails at Usery Mountain Regional Park.