PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is calling on the public to help them find a man suspected of a Phoenix shooting that happened on Tuesday morning.
Around 5:00 a.m., the MCSO said its patrol deputies went to investigate reports of a shooting in the area of 39th Avenue and Huntington Drive, near Southern Avenue.
The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brandon Talamantez, shot and hurt someone. Talamantez fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived. He is deemed armed and dangerous by the MCSO.
If anyone has any information about Talamantez, officials advise calling the MCSO or 602-876-TIPS(8477) for immediate assistance.